﻿1 of 3 escaped convicts killed

One of three convicts who escaped from the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) Maximum Security Compound early Monday morning was killed by the pursuing teams.

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) spokesperson Gabriel Chagclag said Pacifico Adlawan shot it out with lawmen when he was cornered on a creek along the Muntinlupa–Cavite Expressway near the NBP facility in Muntinlupa City.

A 9mm pistol with live bullets and spent shells were recovered near the body of the 49-year-old who was convicted for homicide and illegal drug charges.

Some of the cops sustained minor injuries.

“Our government forces were forced to retaliate and after some time, they neutralized the gunman who was later identified as one of the PDL (person deprived of liberty) escapees who bolted earlier at dawn today,” Chaclag said in a statement.

As of posting time, the site of the gunfight is being processed while clearing operations were ongoing.

Still at large are murder and attempted murder convict Arwin Bio, 35; and robbery with homicide convict, Drakilou Falcon, 34.

Department of Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to look into the recent NBP incidents while disciplinary actions may be meted out against prison officials.

“I have directed the NBI to conduct its own investigation of the recent riots in the NBP and now, the escape of three dangerous prisoners from the maximum security compound. I will also recommend to the Office of the President that disciplinary action be taken against BuCor officials who may be found guilty of gross neglect of duty,” Guevarra said.

