﻿1 hurt in ‘rido’-stemmed clash in Basilan

A member of the Moro Islamic Liberation (MILF) was wounded in a clash due to an existing family feud or “rido” in Basilan province, a top military official here reported Monday.

Brig. Gen. Domingo Gobway, Joint Task Force (JTF)-Basilan commander, said the firefight broke out around 11:30 a.m. Monday in Barangay Bohe Baka, Tipo-Tipo, Basilan.

Gobway identified the group of protagonists as that of Arham Indanan, an MILF member, and Den Dammin alias Tubboh.

Gobway identified the injured MILF member as Ellie Asnawie, who belongs to the group of Indanan.

He said the firefight broke out and lasted for more than an hour as the two warring groups crossed paths in Barangay Bohe Baka.

He said the “rido” between the two groups started when Jerry Maani, the uncle of Dammin, was killed in an anti-drug operation of the provincial drug enforcement unit on January 21, 2021 in Barangay Lagayas, Tipo-Tipo.

The group of Dammin staged an ambush on January 29, 2021 in Sitio Taguias, Barangay Bangcuang, Tipo-Tipo that resulted in the death of Anyaman Indanan, the father of Arham, whom they pointed as the informant of the anti-drug operation.

Gobway said they have coordinated with the Joint Peace and Security Team (JPST) in Tipo-Tipo to assist in the peaceful settlement of the feud.

The JPST is a peace-keeping force deployed in areas mutually identified by the Philippine government and the MILF. Its members are composed of MILF members, military, and policemen.

It is one of the transitional mechanisms established under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro.

Source: Philippines News Agency