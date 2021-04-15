﻿1 hurt as troops clash with Zambo Sibugay crime group

A stray bullet hit a housewife as government troops clashed with crime group members in a remote village in the Zamboanga Sibugay town of Malangas Wednesday morning.

Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Genaro Ylagan, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) director, said Rosario Capa Matito, 58, was rushed to the Malangas Emergency Hospital for treatment.

Ylagan said the 8:40 a.m. firefight in Barangay Mulom, Malangas, ensued after police and military operatives chanced upon 10 members of the Balimbingan crime group led by Esmael Sanday during a law enforcement operation.

Ylagan said Sanday and his followers fled in different directions after the 10-minute encounter. No casualties were reported on both sides.

He said the Balimbingan group is involved in piracy, extortion, gun running, kidnapping, and illegal drug trade in the region.

Source: Philippines News Agency