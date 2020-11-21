﻿1 dead, 4 others hurt as a Skyway steel bar collapses

One person died while at least four others were injured after a steel bar from the Skyway Extension Project fell on six vehicles on Saturday in Muntinlupa City.

According to the EEI Corp., the project’s contractor for Skyway Project, a girder fell on vehicles below around 8:50 a.m. killing one and injuring several others.

“At 8:50 this morning, a crane that was being positioned for its next task tilted and fell on the girder spanning the two posts of the north-bound Skyway extension project,” it said in a statement.

“The girder fell on vehicles below, killing at least one and injuring at least persons who were rushed by ambulances from the Skyway O&M Corp. and EEI to various hospitals,” it added.

The incident happened along the East Service Road of the city.

The private contractor added that they are monitoring the situation of those injured.

“We are monitoring the progress of the injured and are trying to get in touch with their next of kin for proper coordination and to extend any assistance they may need,” it added.

“Our hearts and prayers go with the affected families. This is an unfortunate and heartbreaking accident that must not happen again,” it said.

The company also vowed to review immediately its safety and operating protocols as it builds a strategic infrastructure for the public’s convenience.

“Updates will be released as new and material information becomes available,” it added. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency