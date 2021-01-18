﻿1.8K Metro Manila cops get higher ranks

A total of 1,834 police officers in Metro Manila have been promoted to higher ranks.

In a statement on Saturday, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief, Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said the police officers passed the rigid screening and deliberation of the Philippine National Police (PNP) National Headquarters Promotion Board, NCRPO Police Commissioned Officer Promotion Committee, and the NCRPO Promotion Boards Alpha and Bravo for the Calendar Year 2020 2nd Level Regular Promotion Program.

During the oath-taking, donning, and pinning of ranks ceremony held in Camp Bagong Diwa on Friday, Danao urged the newly promoted lawmen to do their best in sustaining the trust and confidence of the public.

“Together, let us all help our Police Regional Office to sustain the trust and confidence of the public and be the ERA – an Example, be Responsible and Accountable with all our actions and with all the responsibilities that we are obliged to do,” he said.

Some 28 police officers were promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel; major (141); captain (20); lieutenant (24); executive master sergeant (86); chief master sergeant (96); senior master sergeant (249); master sergeant (283); staff sergeant (387), and corporal (520).

“Sana naman maalala ninyo na (I hope you remember that) in every rank that we earn, entails greater responsibility. Sana huwag nating abusuhin (Let us not abuse it). Let us together achieve our primary mission, which is to serve and protect the community. Let us reciprocate the efforts of our President in upgrading, upholding the sanctity, increasing the salary and morale of the PNP,” Danao added.

Source: Philippines News Agency