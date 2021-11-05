﻿1.6M rice farmers to receive aid under RTL

_: MANILA – The Department of Agriculture (DA) will provide cash assistance to about 1.6 million farmers nationwide under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund – Rice Farmers Financial Assistance (RCEF-RFFA).

“Ito ay isa sa magandang outcome ng Rice Tariffication Law (RTL), dahil ngayon, mayroong dedicated fund na pagkukunan ng ayuda para sa mga magsasaka na patuloy na kumikilos para mapakain ang buong bansa (This is a good outcome of the RTL. Now, we have a dedicated fund to assist our farmers so they continue their role of feeding the country),” Agriculture Secretary William Dar said on Thursday during the kick-off of the distribution of the PHP5,000 cash aid to rice farmers of the 1st District of Ilocos Sur.

More than PHP105 million cash assistance will be extended to 21,184 rice farmers in Ilocos Sur.

The RFFA fund, sourced from the excess tariff collected from rice imported in 2019 and 2020, will be distributed nationwide until December 31.

The DA said this would benefit 1.6 million farmers tilling farmlands measuring two hectares or less and are registered in the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture.

Dar said contrary to RTL critics, the law is not a failure but a game-changer that has continuously supported local rice farmers to increase production and profit.

Pesticide residue testing facility

He also signed a memorandum of agreement with Sta. Catalina Mayor Edgar Rapanut and DA Region 1 Director Nestor Domenden for the establishment of a pesticide residue testing facility in Sta. Catalina, Ilocos Sur.

The facility, valued at PHP6.7 million, aims to ensure that all agricultural produce to be sold in the public markets in Sta. Catalina and nearby municipalities and cities are safe from pesticides and other harmful chemicals.

This is in line with the food safety program of the government, which seeks to provide consumers access to quality, nutritious, and safe food.

The signing of the agreement was one of the highlights during the distribution of the cash assistance to the rice farmers of the 1st District of Ilocos Sur.

Republic Act 10611 or the Food Safety Act of 2013 mandates the strengthening of the food safety regulatory system in the country. (PNA)

Source: Philppines News Agency