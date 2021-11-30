﻿1.5M Region 8 residents urged to get vaccine in 3-day drive

TACLOBAN CITY – The Department of Health (DOH) regional office here is urging the 1.5 million unvaccinated residents in Eastern Visayas to take advantage of the three-day nationwide inoculation drive until December 1.

DOH Eastern Visayas regional director Exuperia Sabalberino said at least 297 vaccination sites have been opened by national government agencies, local government units, and the private sector to make inoculation more convenient to more residents.

“We encourage all to participate in this campaign. This is open to all 12 years old and above to get protection against Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) and its variants of concern,” Sabalberino said during the launch on Monday.

The Department of Health (DOH) is eyeing to administer Covid-19 vaccines to 263,271 individuals daily during the nationwide vaccination drive in Eastern Visayas.

The DOH assured that there are enough vaccine supplies to inoculate more residents, including minors.

Of the 263,271 daily target individuals for vaccination, 6,148 are in Biliran, 24,822 in Eastern Samar, 93,104 in Leyte, 44,966 in Northern Samar, 54,505 in Samar, 22,508 in Southern Leyte, 7,003 in Ormoc City, and 10,215 in Tacloban City.

As of November 23, over 1.4 million individuals in the region have received Covid-19 vaccines, according to DOH.

In the past few weeks, through the Covid-19 vaccination ramping up initiatives, the region recorded a 50-percent coverage in the inoculation drive.

Among areas, Biliran posted the highest coverage at 84.3 percent, followed by Ormoc City at 77.4 percent, Tacloban City at 73.4 percent, Southern Leyte at 66.1 percent, Eastern Samar at 62.7 percent, Leyte at 49.8 percent, Samar at 41 percent, and Northern Samar at 38.4 percent.

“About 35.2 percent of the target population in the region have been fully vaccinated. Our best hope in beating the pandemic is when herd immunity is achieved. The support from local government units is also vital in the demand generation of the Covid-19 vaccination, regardless of vaccine brand,” Sabalberino added.

The region has recorded 51,299 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic broke out, including 50,583 recoveries, and 619 deaths.

There are only 97 remaining active cases, representing 0.19 percent of the total. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency