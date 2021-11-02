﻿1.5K inmates in 4 Ilocos provinces now fully vaccinated

Some 1,537 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) in the different Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Ilocos Region have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as of October 28.

In a phone interview on Sunday, BJMP Ilocos regional assistant director Supt. Jun Melchor Boadilla said the vaccination rollout in the facility is an initiative of the central office to prevent infection among the inmates and personnel.

He said some 129 PDLs in Ilocos Norte were already fully inoculated, three in Ilocos Sur, 290 in La Union, and 1,115 in Pangasinan.

Some 2,424 PDLs in the entire region have received their first dose.

“We are waiting for the local government units to schedule the second dose of the PDLs who have already been vaccinated with the first dose,” he added.

Since the start of the pandemic to Oct. 30, Boadilla said there were 85 confirmed Covid-19 cases among the PDLs in the BJMP facilities in Ilocos Region.

However, all have already recovered except for the two inmates in La Union who have been reinfected.

Meanwhile, 707 out of the 956 total personnel of BJMP have been fully immunized with Covid-19 vaccines.

Boadilla said they are preparing for the possible face-to-face non-contact visitation, which may be implemented in line with the upcoming Christmas season.

“If this will push through, only immediate family members, lawyers, and doctors will be allowed to visit and there will be prior scheduling to prevent congestion in the facility. We will also be putting up clear barriers since it will be non-contact,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency