﻿1.5K doses of Sputnik V vax arrive in CDO

As 1,500 doses of Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19 arrived Wednesday, health care workers await instructions from the Department of Health (DOH) for its “specialized” handling and administering.

“The DOH is conducting an orientation now for health workers who will handle the vaccination, for the proper handling of these vaccines. Unlike other vaccines which stored in vials, this one (Sputnik V) is stored in ampules (made of glass). It requires a delicate hand to avoid injuries,” said Dr. Lorraine Nery, Acting City Health Officer.

The vaccines, she said, have similar platform with AstraZeneca, that is a “non-replicating viral vector”, and by the time it will be administered, it should have an efficient inoculation rate within a two-hour window time.

Nery added that the storage of vaccines should be in negative 18 degree-Celsius that is why when the first batch arrived at the Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental, it was delivered immediately to the storage facility of the DOH 10 (Northern Mindanao) office in this city unhampered.

The identification of recipients, she added, must be secured because the inoculation will be done in bulk.

Meanwhile, City Mayor Oscar Moreno said he is looking at the possibility of storing the vaccines in the immunization areas, particularly at the city’s malls that partnered with the local government as vaccination sites.

Between March and June 1 this year, the city was able to inoculate a total of 26,761 individuals for the first dose, and 15,127 who completed the second dose. All coming from medical front-liners under A1 priority group, and senior citizens under A2.

The inoculation for the remaining A2 individuals and A3 recipients are also ongoing.

Source: Philippines News Agency