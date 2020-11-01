﻿1.4K families evacuate in Aurora as ‘Rolly’ lashes Luzon

At least 1,420 families or 4,659 individuals have been initially evacuated to safer grounds in this province as Super Typhoon Rolly pummeled some areas of Luzon on Sunday.

Amado Elson A. Egargue, chief of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said the move is to ensure the safety of the residents, particularly those living in the risk-prone areas.

Out of the total figure, 1,370 families or 4,511 individuals in Dingalan town were brought to eight evacuation centers.

Some 46 families or 123 individuals were brought to three evacuation centers in Dipaculao while in San Luis town, four families or 25 persons are also now housed in an evacuation center.

Egargue said that so far, all roads leading to Aurora are passable and accessible except Diteki Detour Road in San Luis town.

He advised the public to avoid traveling via the Baler-Bongabon Road and instead take the Baler-Canili-Pantabangan road, which, he said, is safer.

“No fishing and sailing policy is also being implemented since yesterday,” Egargue said.

“Rolly” first battered Bicol Region, making landfall in Bato, Catanduanes and Tiwi, Albay early on Sunday before moving toward Quezon province where it made its third landfall in San Narciso town.

The southern portion of Aurora covering the town of Dingalan is under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 4, while the central portion of the province that includes San Luis, Baler, Maria Aurora is under TCWS No. 3.

The rest of Aurora is under TCWS No. 2.

