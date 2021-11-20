﻿1.3K new recoveries, active Covid-19 cases stay at 23K: DOH

Another 1,393 patients recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Friday.

This brought the country’s total recovery tally to 2,753,312, according to the agency’s latest Covid-19 bulletin.

Another 1,485 new cases were also recorded, bringing the number of active cases to 23,200 or 0.8 percent of all recorded infections in the country.

Friday’s active case tally is a slight uptick from Thursday’s 23,158.

The DOH said of these active cases, most have mild symptoms at 59.6 percent, followed by those with moderate symptoms at 19.56 percent, those with severe symptoms at 12.0 percent, those in critical condition at 5.1 percent, and the asymptomatic at 3.8 percent.

Some 277 deaths were also recorded, with the country’s casualties at 46,698 or 1.65 percent of all recorded cases.

Based on the latest testing data, it said 43,039 Covid-19 tests were administered on Wednesday, with a positivity rate of 3.5 percent.

The country’s health care utilization rate remains low, with 3,800 beds at intensive care units (ICU) at 33 percent occupancy, 20,100 isolation beds at 28 percent occupancy, 13,300 ward beds at 19 percent utilization, and 20 percent of 3,200 ventilators are in use.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), there are 1,300 ICU beds at 32 percent occupancy, 4,700 isolation beds at 23 percent occupancy, 3,900 ward beds at 23 percent occupancy, and 22 percent of 1,100 ventilators are in use.

Source: Philippines News Agency