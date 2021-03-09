﻿1.1K Cordillera hospital workers vaccinated in 3 days

A total of 1,142 hospital workers in the three provinces of the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), including this city, have so far been vaccinated with Sinovac vaccine donated by China.

Data obtained from the regional vaccination operations center (RVOC) located at the regional office of the Department of Health-CAR, shows that as of 6 p.m. on Sunday, Baguio City has inoculated 693 hospitals workers of the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center and Baguio Medical Center since the region rolled out the vaccination on Friday (March 5). The city was allotted with 2,520 doses of CoronaVac vaccines.

Benguet has vaccinated 138 hospital health workers as of Sunday evening after it received 1,100 vials of the vaccine on Friday. The 500 vials are allotted for Benguet General Hospital while 600 vials will be distributed to the different public and private medical facilities in the province.

Mountain Province started the inoculation rollout on Saturday after receiving 1,040 doses and has vaccinated 240 hospital workers.

Kalinga province which rolled out the vaccination on Sunday (March 7) has vaccinated 71 individuals.

Abra received 365 doses, Apayao with 960 doses, and Ifugao with 470.

The three provinces started their vaccination on Monday.

DOH-CAR received 7,800 doses of CoronaVac vaccines last Thursday.

Dr. Ruby Constantino, DOH-CAR regional director, said they hope to finish giving the vaccines to the initial batch of hospital health workers in five to seven days.

Out of 7,800 vaccines received by the region, it has a buffer stock of 470 doses to accommodate those in the priority sector who might change their minds and decide to take part in the vaccination program of the government.

Source: Philippines News Agency