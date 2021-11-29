﻿1.15M Tarlaqueños vaxxed vs. Covid-19

A total of 1,155,510 Tarlaqueños have been vaccinated as the provincial government ramped up its inoculation drive against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Of the number, 710,146 residents have received their first dose while 445,364 have been fully vaccinated, according to Tarlac’s Covid-19 case bulletin released on Friday.

Governor Susan Yap said the provincial government has been going all-out in curbing the Covid-19 cases.

Amid the declining number of Covid-19 cases in the province, Yap said the provincial government is continuously conducting various vaccination programs like the Bakuna sa Barangay Para sa Senior Citizens and those for other priority groups in the villages.

She reminded Tarlaqueños not to be complacent and instead continue to comply with the health and safety protocols to prevent the spread and transmission of the virus.

On Friday, the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed six new Covid-19 cases in the province, bringing the total number of active cases to 114, or 0.60 percent of the 18,846 infections recorded since the outbreak began in March last year.

The DOH also reported 85 new recoveries and two deaths, bringing the total number of recoveries to 17,899, with 833 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency