﻿0.0035% of vaccinated persons contract Covid-19: FDA

Only 0.0035 percent, or seven out of 2,000 people who are partially and fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), have contracted the disease, the chief of the country’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday.

In a Zoom presser, FDA Director-General Eric Domingo said a total of 735 persons out of the 20,863,544 who have been partially and fully vaccinated have so far been infected with Covid-19, while 61 deaths (0.0003 percent) have been recorded on its VigiFlow system as of August 1.

“Napaka-liit na porsyento, especially considering na ngayon, for every 100,000 Filipinos, meron anim or pito na nagkaka-Covid-19 araw-araw na nade-detect natin (It’s such a small percentage, considering that right now, for every 100,000 Filipinos, we detect six or seven who get infected with Covid-19 every day),” Domingo said.

Specifically, there were 11,747,581 partially vaccinated and 9,115,963 fully vaccinated individuals in the study.

Out of the total infections, 546 infections and 61 deaths were recorded among those who received their first vaccine dose; 51 infections and two deaths among those who received their second dose; 116 infections and one death 14 days after their second dose (breakthrough cases); and 22 infections and one death among those with unknown number doses or incomplete data.

“Between the first and second dose, we still get a small percentage of cases na nagkakaroon ng (who contract) Covid-19. This drastically drops after the second dose, especially two weeks after. Talagang pababa ng pababa. At yun nga, pababa rin ng pababa yung possibility o probability na ang isang tao ay mamatay from Covid-19 (It really goes down. And the possibility or probability of a person dying from Covid-19 goes down as well),” Domingo said.

Based on the general pattern, he said, the “benefit of vaccination outweighs the risk.”

“Pagdating po sa pag-prevent ng Covid-19 at prevention ng pagkamatay sa Covid-19 (In terms of preventing the spread of Covid-19 and the prevention of death from Covid-19), the vaccines are effective and critical in controlling the pandemic,” Domingo said.

He noted the importance of completing the recommended doses of the vaccine and strictly observe health protocols until 14 days after receiving their final dose.

“Talagang pwede pa rin tayo mahawa ng Covid-19 (We can still get infected with Covid-19). And breakthrough infections of course occur, but they are a small percentage of fully vaccinated individuals and the vast majority are mild to moderate cases,” Domingo said.

During the presser, Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the DOH, the FDA, the government’s vaccine cluster, experts from the private sector, and the National Adverse Events Following Immunization Committee (NAEFIC) continue to monitor data gathered from the local and international Covid-19 vaccination programs.

“Napakarami na pong ebidensiya mula sa isinasagawang pagbabakuna laban sa Covid-19 sa iba’t ibang panig ng mundo na epektibo at nakakatulong po ang bakuna sa pagbababa po ng mga kaso, mga nao-ospital, at namamatay dahil sa Covid-19 (There is now much evidence gathered from the Covid-19 vaccinations in many parts of the world that these vaccines are effective and help in reducing the number of cases, the hospitalized, and deaths caused by Covid-19),” Vergeire said.

Source: Philippines News Agency