﻿ ‘Tonyo’ out by Monday; new LPA spotted east of Surigao Sur

Tropical Depression Tonyo slightly accelerated and is now over the coastal waters of Paluan, Occidental Mindoro, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Sunday.

In its 2 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA reported that ‘Tonyo’ will move westward towards the western boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and may exit PAR Monday morning.

The weather bureau also said “Tonyo,” which is estimated at 105 kilometers (km) west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, is forecast to intensify into tropical storm within the next 24 hours.

“Today, ‘Tonyo’ will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Mindoro Provinces, and Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands,” PAGASA said.

It added that northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Island which remains under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1, may experience strong breeze to near gale conditions with occasional gusts.

The northeast monsoon will also bring strong breeze to near gale conditions over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said that as of 1 p.m., a low pressure area was estimated at 920 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur and it may develop into tropical depression that will be called “Ulysses” within the next 48 hours.

Source: Philippines News Agency