﻿ ‘Secret Kitchens of Samar’ gets boost from DOT

TACLOBAN CITY – The Department of Tourism (DOT) has extended PHP3.06 million assistance to Samar province in the bid to enhance its culinary attractions dubbed “Secret Kitchens of Samar.”

DOT Eastern Visayas regional director Karina Rosa Tiopes said on Wednesday the initiative is one of the strategies of the central government to attain the industry’s recovery amid the pandemic.

The project that will run from June to December this year, seeks to develop the “Secret Kitchens” of Samar tourism product; capacitate tour guides, waiters, cooks, pasalubong (souvenir) center, and food front liners on gastronomy tourism; produce promotional brochure and video; and develop social media content.

“This is an extension of assistance to Local Government Units that continued to pursue tourism work despite the challenges of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19),” Tiopes said in an interview.

The local government will carry out the project while funding will be from the DOT Office of Tourism Product and Market Development.

The fund was formally turned over to Samar Governor Michael Tan on May 20, 2021.

“With the international travel restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, the DOT has adopted the promotion of domestic tourism as its main priority under the new normal to facilitate economic recovery,” Tiopes added.

The “Secret Kitchens of Samar” is a campaign of the provincial government under the Spark Samar tourism drive, which features the province’s culinary heritage that is passed on and recipes long kept and treasured within their families.

“As such, the provincial government of Samar believes that this treasure should be experienced by the new generation through this brand. We will position Samar as a food destination, promoting Samar cuisine as an exciting discovery for Filipinos and the world to savor, a perfect way to complement their thrilling journeys in Samar,” the provincial government said in a statement.

The most popular product of the “Secret Kitchens of Samar” is Tamalos, a variation of the tamale, a dish of Mexican origin that found its way to the Philippines via the Manila-Acapulco Galleon trade.

In the Visayas, it can only be found in Samar. It has chunks of pork belly (stewed with vinegar and spices) and is flavored by a sauce called pipi-an (sweet and spicy peanut sauce) that is neatly wrapped in dough made of rice flour. These are then laid on a bed of heated, larded banana leaves that are folded for steaming

Source: Philippines News Agency