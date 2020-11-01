﻿ ‘Rolly’ weakens into typhoon; another tropical storm enters PAR

“Rolly” weakened into a typhoon while Tropical Storm Siony slightly intensified as it entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Sunday.

In its 11 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the eye of Typhoon Rolly was located over the coastal waters of Pasacao, Camarines Sur.

It is moving westward at 25 kilometer per hour with maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 295 kph.

The weather bureau said catastrophic violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall associated with the region of the eyewall and inner rainbands of the typhoon is expected within the next 12 hours over the western portion of Camarines Sur, Marinduque, the central and southern portions of Quezon, Laguna, the eastern portion of Batangas, and Cavite due to Typhoon Rolly.

“Rolly” is forecast to slightly weaken as it exits the mainland Luzon landmass and emerge over the Philippine Sea between Sunday night and Monday earning morning, it added.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 4 is up in Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, the northern portion of Sorsogon (Donsol, Pilar, Castilla, Sorsogon City, Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Barcelona, Juban, Casiguran, Magallanes), Burias Island, Marinduque, Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Pampanga, Bulacan, the southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan), Bataan, the southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City, Botolan, Cabangan), the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Mamburao, Paluan) including Lubang Island, and the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan City, Naujan, Pola, Victoria, Socorro, Pinamalayan).

PAGASA said a very intense typhoon will affect the locality and winds of greater than 171 kph up to 220 kph may be expected in at least 12 hours.

Areas under TCWS No. 3 are rest of Sorsogon, the northern portion of Masbate (Mobo, Masbate City, Milagros, Uson, Baleno, Aroroy, Mandaon) including Ticao Island, the rest of Zambales, Romblon, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, Tarlac, the southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Talugtug, Muñoz City, Llanera, Rizal, Bongabon, Gabaldon, General Tinio, Laur, Palayan City, General Mamerto Natividad, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, Peñaranda, Gapan City, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio, Jaen, San Leonardo, Zaragoza, Aliaga, Talavera, Santo Domingo, Quezon, Licab, Guimba, Nampicuan), and the central portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Maria Aurora), and Northern Samar.

TCWS No. 2 is now up in the rest of Aurora, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, the rest of Nueva Ecija , the rest of Masbate, northern portion of Samar (Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Tarangnan, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao, Gandara, Santa Margarita, Calbayog City, Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An), the northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad), the extreme northern portion of Antique (Pandan, Libertad, Caluya), and the northwestern portion of Aklan (Buruanga, Malay, Nabas, Ibajay).

Mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Abra, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli), Cuyo Islands, rest of the northern portion of Antique (Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao, Barbaza, Laua-An), the rest of Aklan, Capiz, the northern portion of Iloilo (Lemery,Sara,Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles), the northern portion of Cebu (San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan Islands, Biliran, the rest of Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, and the northern portion of Leyte (San Isidro, Tabango, Villaba, Matag-Ob, Palompon, Ormoc City, Pastrana, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Kananga, Capoocan, Carigara, Jaro, Tunga, Barugo, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Tacloban City, Babatngon, San Miguel) are under TCWS No. 1.

On the other hand, “Siony” is forecast to move generally northwestward at 30 kph with maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph. It remains less likely to affect any portion of the country over the next two to three days, the PAGASA said.

Source: Philippines News Agency