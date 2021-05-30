﻿ ‘No movement Sunday’ in NoCot starts, 16 violators held

KIDAPAWAN CITY, North Cotabato – The first observance of “No Movement Sunday” here and in the entire province of North Cotabato went on smoothly with the majority of the inhabitants complying with the health protocols.

The policy was implemented as the province reverted to general community quarantine (GCQ) after cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections spiked in recent weeks.

“I am glad the people in the province cooperated with the local government,” North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco said in a statement.

Although there were minor glitches like commuters who came from a wake of a relative in a nearby province and had to pass by North Cotabato going to Bukidnon, overall, the no-movement policy was a success, said Provincial Board Member Philbert Malaluan, speaking for the Provincial Inter-Agency Task Force (PIATF) on Covid-19.

“All the LGUs have successfully implemented the no movement Sunday,” Malaluan said.

Meanwhile, in this city, at least 16 violators were apprehended and were briefly held and oriented about the policy the PIATF has been implementing every Sunday under the GCQ mode.

“Our roads are almost ‘zero’ of travelers, which is an indication that all are participating and understand the purpose of this enforcement,” he said.

Col. Ramel Hojilla, Kidapawan police director, said only allowed to operate under GCQ protocol were hospitals, pharmacies, gas stations, grocery stores, and farmers doing farm works.

Only frontline medical workers and authorized persons outside residence (APOR) are allowed to travel during the no movement Sunday, he said.

“The police though is given the discretion to decide on certain situations in place of humanitarian considerations,” Malaluan said.

To date, North Cotabato has 437 active Covid-19 cases.

On Saturday, 29 new infections were recorded in the province by the Department of Health-12 with Kidapawan City having seven; the town of Libungan, six; Pikit, Tulunan, and Alamada with four each; Pigcawayan, three; and Matalam, one.

DOH-12 also listed 18 patients who have recovered.

North Cotabato has a population of some 1.5 million people

Source: Philippines News Agency