﻿ ‘Kadiwa’ brings farmers’ produce to work stations

The Department of Agriculture (DA) together with the Department of Trade and Industry ((DTI) in Region 11 launched the Kadiwa Diskwento Caravan on May 3, to bring farmers’ produce closer to the workers.

In a statement Tuesday, DA-11 said the initiative is in partnership with the Association of Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) and Unifrutti Tropical Philippines, Inc.

The Kadiwa Diskwento Caravan will run every 15th and 30th of the month.

DA-11 said it is working with DTI-11 and ALU-TUCP to establish Kadiwa market outlets for other working establishments to serve more employees while providing more doors for farmers’ produce in the region.

The first to benefit the Kadiwa market outlet are the workers of Unifrutti Shipping Group, who managed to avail of the farmers’ produce that came from the far-flung areas of this city such as in the districts of Calinan, Marilog, and Paquibato.

DA-11 Director Ricardo Oñate, Jr. said the initiative will benefit both the farmers and consumers.

“We want to highlight our ‘Grow Local, Buy Local, Eat Local’ campaign. We deliver safe and affordable food right at your doorsteps while providing market access to our farmers’ produce in the hinterlands,” he said.

Oñate added that through the active partnership with the Davao City Agriculture Office and its partner coops, they managed to buy the farmers’ produce right at their farms — cutting their transportation cost and increasing income.

Source: Philippines News Agency