﻿ ‘ISDA’ holds month-long outreach to mark Sara’s birth month

MANILA – Members of “Inday Sara Duterte Ako (ISDA) volunteer support group have lined up several outreach activities during the whole month of May in celebration of Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Z. Duterte’s birth month,.

The group, which has been calling for Mayor Sara to consider running in the 2022 Presidential elections, kicked off their activities in Dagupan on May 1, in time for the Labor Day celebration, with a “food on wheels” feeding program for more than 100 people in the area.

The “food on wheels“ will run on Mondays in Pangasinan province and will be replicated in other parts of the country aimed at providing food aid to marginalized sectors.

On May 3, ISDA started providing free bus rides to commuters traveling to and from Lingayen and Dagupan, Pangasinan. A total of two commuter buses will service passengers from morning to evening, until May 31.

Meanwhile, volunteer doctors and nurses will administer free flu vaccine shots to indigents and elderly Filipinos of Parañaque City on May 29, and in other parts of Metro Manila.

Along with the anti-flu vaccination is the distribution of free vitamins, other medicines, and relief goods in different barangays.

Environmental activities also form part of the month-long celebration wherein ISDA volunteers will plant around 10,000 mangrove seedlings within the month.

The mangrove planting, which aims to stabilize shorelines by slowing erosion and provide natural barriers protecting coastal communities from increased storm surge, flooding, will commence in Bulacan.

ISDA volunteers are also set to conduct similar outreach activities in Visayas and Mindanao. Underwater and coastal cleanup will be initiated by ISDA-ScubaSurero volunteers in Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-tawi.

Its Luzon chapter will conduct a massive “ISDA Bigtime Bayanihan” before the month ends.

Within Mayor Sara’s birth week, ISDA members will conduct simultaneous outreach programs nationwide.

It can be recalled that on April 9, the group conducted region-wide simultaneous outreach programs in Visayas and Mindanao as part of their Day of Valor celebration, which benefited more than 5,000 families severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. (PR)

