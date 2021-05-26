﻿ Impossible’ for teen with special needs to fight cops: Panelo

MANILA — It is impossible that the slain teenager with special needs fought back during a raid on illegal cockfight in Valenzuela City, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said on Wednesday.

Panelo gave this assessment as he backed the conduct of investigation into the death of 18-year-old Edwin Arnigo, a person with autism who allegedly grabbed the service firearm of one of the responding police officers during the raid.

“Meron daw pinatay na 18 taong gulang na autistic. Aba’y tinamaan ng ano… Kailangan… At pulis pa daw diyan sa Valenzuela. Aba, kailangang maibestigahan ito (An 18-year-old who is autistic was reportedly killed by a policeman. That’s unbelievable. That should be investigated),” Panelo said during his commentary show “Counterpoint.”

Panelo expressed hope that Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar would hold an impartial probe, given that it was unlikely for Arnigo to be involved in a gun scuffle.

“Hindi tayo papayag na special child eh nanlaban daw. Teka muna, paano manlalaban ang special child na ito eh hindi naman marunong humawak ‘to ng baril (We would not buy the claim that the child with special needs fought back. How would a special child offer resistance if he could not hold a gun?)” he said.

The PNP Internal Affairs Service and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) have conducted separate investigations into Arnigo’s case.

Eleazar has also ordered the administrative relief of four cops linked to the death of Arnigo.

The four relieved police officers were identified as M/Sgt. Christopher Salcedo and Corporals Kenneth Pacheco, Rodel Villar, and Rex Paredes.

Initial police reports revealed Arnigo was shot dead when he “grabbed the service firearm of one of the policemen” that led to a scuffle.

Arnigo’s mother, Helen, disputed the claim, saying her son was “afraid of police.”

Helen also said there are “a lot” of eyewitnesses who saw the cops dragging her son in the cockfight area before getting killed.

However, witnesses are afraid to speak up about the incident due to safety concerns.

Panelo said he is confident that justice would be served for Arnigo.

“Alam po ninyo, kailangan matigil lahat ito. Kaya tama itong ginagawa ni Gen. Eleazar, nagiging pursigisdo siya na linisin yung mga rascal diyan sa loob ng PNP at maging masigasig din siya sa pagtugis ng mga kriminal at bigyan ng solusyon lahat ng problemang naka-atang sa kanila (This should stop. And Gen. Eleazar is doing the right thing to rid PNP of rascals and be determined to go after criminals and find solutions to problems),” he said

