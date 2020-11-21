﻿ ‘Hatid-Tulong’ assists 315K stranded OFWs

A total of 315,299 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were stranded in Metro Manila during the lockdown have been brought home to their provinces through the government’s “Hatid-Tulong Program”.

“In response to the call of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to send our OFWs back to their provinces, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) joins the National Task Force for Covid-19, and concerned government agencies, in establishing the Hatid-Tulong Program,” the DOTr said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Of the total, 95,783 OFWs were transported by land from the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) and 161,432 by air from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 from May 25 to November 19, the department reported.

Meanwhile, 58,084 OFWs were transported by sea from the Manila North Harbor from April 27 to November 19, some of whom were locally stranded individuals and authorized persons outside of residence.

Free ride for health workers

In support of health workers and other front-liners in the fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) health crisis, the DOTr said its “Free Ride Service for Health Workers” program continues nationwide.

It said as of Wednesday, the program has given a total of 1,865,578 free rides – 530,499 were provided in the National Capital Region – Greater Manila and 1,335,079 in the rest of the country.

“Nananatiling LIBRE ang toll fee sa lahat ng expressways sa Luzon para sa mga medical workers. Ang free toll fee program naman ay naisakatuparan dahil sa kooperasyon at pakikiisa ng mga toll operators sa Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) ng DOTr (Toll fees remain free for medical workers in all Luzon expressways. This program is made possible through the cooperation and partnership of toll operators with the department’s TRB),” the DOTr said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency