﻿ ‘Dante’ enters PAR; rains, thunderstorms expected in Mindanao

MANILA – East of Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as Tropical depression (TD) Dante entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 1 a.m. Sunday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said as of 3 a.m. Sunday, the center of TD Dante was estimated at 1,030 kilometers east of Mindanao.

“Dante” has a maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph while moving west northwestward at 15 kph, it added.

The trough of “Dante” is forecast to bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Caraga, and Davao Regions.

PAGASA warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides “due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains.”

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms that may cause possible flash floods or landslides.

Light to moderate winds from west to northwest direction will blow over Visayas and Mindanao while winds of same intensity from west to southwest direction will blow over western part of Luzon.

Slight to moderate coastal waters are expected in Visayas, Mindanao, western part of Luzon and the rest of the country.

The temperature in the country will range from 26.8°C to 36.2°C.

In its tropical cyclone advisory issued at 11 p.m. Saturday, PAGASA said “Dante” is forecast “to remain a tropical depression for most of the forecast period” and is likely to eventually weaken into a low pressure area again by Thursday.

“However, there remains a possibility that this tropical depression may still intensify and reach tropical storm category within the forecast period,” it added.

“Dante” is the country’s fourth tropical cyclone for 2021, PAGASA said

Source: Philippines News Agency