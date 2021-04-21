﻿ Ayuda’ payout may be slow but protocols must be followed: Panelo

Procedures must be followed, hence the “slow start” of the disbursement of assistance to individuals affected by the two-week enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the National Capital Region Plus (NCR Plus).

During his commentary show “Counterpoint” on Saturday, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo defended the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), which he said must follow procedures in the cash aid for over 22 million beneficiaries in NCR Plus that includes Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal.

“Siguro sa simula, medyo mabagal. Ganiyan talaga. Gusto niyo kaagad mabilisan. Syempre kailangan merong programa iyan (Perhaps, in the beginning, it was a bit slow. That would be the case. It cannot be done hastily. Of course, there is a program that should be followed),” he said.

NCR Plus was under ECQ from March 29 to April 11 due to the rise in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections.

The status was downgraded to modified ECQ starting April 12.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved the allocation of PHP23 billion worth of emergency subsidy for low-income households.

DSWD Secretary Rolando Bautista earlier admitted to the “slow start” but ensured improvement in the coming days.

Panelo said the government needs to make sure the aid will be given to the rightful beneficiaries.

“Talagang you have to follow certain procedures para maganda ang rollout ng mga ayuda (You really have to follow certain procedures to ensure the successful rollout of assistance),” he said.

“Kailangan sisiguraduhin mo na ‘yung tatanggap, sila dapat ang tumanggap. Pangalawa, kailangan hindi ka mag-doble kasi baka magkulang (You have to make sure that those who will receive the aid are the rightful beneficiaries. Second, we need to make sure that they will not receive the assistance twice because we will run out of money).”

Vice President Leni Robredo, in a radio interview earlier, said the local government units (LGUs) should have learned their lessons from previous experience, warning that long queues may contribute to spike in Covid-19 cases.

Panelo told Robredo that it would be more chaotic if the LGUs fail to observe proper procedures in distributing the emergency subsidy.

Each recipient can avail of either in-kind or cash assistance amounting to PHP1,000 per person or a maximum of PHP4,000 per family.

DSWD reported that a total of 3,999,239 beneficiaries have received the assistance as of April 14. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency