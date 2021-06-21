DILG orders LGUs to accept PhilID in all transactions

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) ordered all local government units (LGUs) to honor the Philippine Identification (PhilID) card in both government and private transactions.

“In a memorandum, DILG ordered local government units to accept PhilID as official proof of identity for public and private transactions,” the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) posted on Facebook on Friday.

The low-income sector usually struggles in their transactions because of lack of the required identification. Establishments, such as banks, usually require two IDs, one of them government-issued.

Under the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) law, the PhilID is already a valid proof of identity which should be accepted in all transactions.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) likewise supports the use of PhilID.

“According to BSP, banks should accept PhilID as a unique proof of identity of Filipinos who want to open bank accounts,” the same PSA post said.

BSP and DILG reminded government and private institutions that they will be penalized for not recognizing the PhilID.

Republic Act 11055, or Philippine Identification System Act, states a fine of PHP500,000 for not recognizing the national ID and without a valid reason for doing so, the PSA post read.

With more individuals now registered under PhilSys, BSP and DILG are optimistic low-income families can now be included in financial assistance programs.

The PSA urged the public to register online for PhilSys Step 1 (demographic information) through https://register.philsys.gov.ph.

Inquiries may be sent to PSAPhilSysOfficial and email address info@philsys.gov.ph or call PhilSys hotline 1388.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, RA 11055 aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It will boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency