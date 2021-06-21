‘The presidency is not for me’: Mayor Sara

Mayor Sara Z. Duterte once again broke the hearts of her supporters as she announced on Monday that the presidency is not intended for a ‘woman’ like her.

Duterte, in a radio interview, quoted her father President Rodrigo Duterte who said the “presidency is not a woman’s job”.

“President Duterte said that the presidency is not a woman’s job so particularly [it’s] not for me. So if he decided to run for vice-president (VP), let’s not expect that he will get me as his running mate [since I am a woman],” she said.

In March, members of the ruling PDP-Laban party urged President Duterte to run for vice president in 2022.

When asked about the possibility of joining the PDP-Laban as a guest candidate, Mayor Sara said she has no plan to join the party.

“I have no plans of joining a national political party. As I said, I will stay with Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) in Davao Region and Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod in Davao City,” she said.

She also confirmed that there are individuals who signified interest to be her running mate should she decide to run for president in next year’s polls.

“Yes, there are a lot of them who expressed their intent [to run for VP as my running mate], but I cannot answer them because there is no final answer yet,” she added.

Despite the cold feet in running for the country’s top post, the presidential daughter, however, thanked the continuous support poured unto her.

“To those who expressed their support, I thank you all for the trust and confidence you have given to me as a person and as a public official,” she further added.

Source: Philippines News Agency