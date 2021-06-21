2 men yield unlicensed firearm in Maguindanao town

Police officers have arrested two men for possession of an unlicensed firearm at a checkpoint in Datu Odin Sinsuat town on Sunday night.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), on Monday identified the suspects as Fahad Datuan, 26, of Barangay Tugal, Midsayap, North Cotabato; and Hamad Udasan Haron, 30, of Barangay Madia, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao.

“The two were charged for possession of a 9mm pistol and ammunition,” Ugale told reporters here.

The suspects and the confiscated evidence were brought to Datu Odin Sinsuat (DOS) municipal police station for documentation, proper investigation, and disposition, he added.

Ugale said he has directed the local police to properly inform the suspects of their constitutional rights in a dialect known to them.

At the same time, Ugale lauded the operating police unit for responding quickly to civilian tipsters.

“The motorcycle-riding tipsters alerted the police at the checkpoint that two men on a separate motorbike are expected to pass by anytime and they are carrying a gun,” Ugale said.

He said it was a clear indication that the civilian populace is helping the police fight crimes and lawlessness.

He also reiterated that police checkpoint operations will be intensified in the BARMM to preempt criminal activities perpetrated by lawless elements.

Ugale has encouraged the public to cooperate with the police during the conduct of checkpoint operations.

Source: Philippines News Agency