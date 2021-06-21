Pampanga town hires vaccinators

The municipal government here has started hiring vaccinators who will serve during the rollout of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines in five proposed sites.

Mayor Teddy C. Tumang said on Monday they are initially hiring 20 personnel who will have their training and orientation on June 27 and will officially render service starting on July 1.

He said each vaccinator will be receiving a monthly salary of PHP20,000 with a job order status of employment for six months.

Meanwhile, Tumang said the rollout of vaccines procured by the municipal government is still tentatively scheduled on July 15 depending on the situation and delivery of vaccines.

Last Friday, the mayor led the opening of a vaccination site at SM City Pampanga.

Previously opened was at the Mexico Community Hospital located in Barangay San Carlos.

Tumang said the municipal government plans to open more vaccination sites as it targets to inoculate more citizens.

He encouraged residents under priority groups A1, A2, A3, and A4 to go to their respective barangay hall and have their names listed to be included in the rollout of vaccination.

Source: Philippines News Agency