﻿ ‘3-7-20’ applies in processing of uniformed personnel benefits

The government has simplified the process of claiming benefits of uniformed personnel with the creation of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Streamlining the Processing of Uniformed Services Benefit Claims.

A joint memorandum circular (JMC), signed on Thursday in a virtual ceremony, was initiated by the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) in response to President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive to simplify and speed up the processing of death benefit claims and other entitlements of legal beneficiaries of uniformed personnel.

The JMC was signed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Philippine Statistics Authority, National Police Commission, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

“It’s unfortunate that our uniformed personnel spent their time serving and giving their lives for the country subalit ang mga pamilya naman nila ang nahihirapan sa mahabang proseso sa pagkuha ng mga gasinong benepisyo (but their families suffer from long processes in obtaining even the smallest of benefits),” ARTA director general Jeremiah Belgica said during the signing ceremony.

ARTA Deputy Director General Carlos Quita, who will chair the task force, said the JMC targets to apply the “3-7-20” rule for the entire process of claiming the benefits, not just by the agency.

Prior to the JMC, a benefits claim takes between three and 20 days per agency, depending on the complexity of the process. With the signing of JMC, the entire process shall be streamlined among agencies.

Under the implementing rules and regulations of the Republic Act 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act, government agencies shall complete simple transactions within three working days; seven working days for complex transactions; and 20 days for highly technical transactions.

The task force has started to review the existing processes of all the involved agencies and bureaus for initial analysis of standardization of processes.

Quita said they target to implement the streamlined and automated process by end of the year.

Source: Philippines News Agency