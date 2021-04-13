establishments in Legazpi closed due to virus threat

The local Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has issued an advisory placing at least three establishments here under lockdown after a worker in one of these firms was found positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Mayor Noel Rosal, Legazpi City local IATF chairman, said in the advisory on Sunday that the closure took effect on Saturday (April 10) to give sufficient time for the disinfection of the entire building housing the establishments and its premises and the completion of contract tracing and testing procedures.

The city IATF has also earlier ordered a temporary lockdown of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) office in Barangay Ilawod, Banco de Oro (BDO) branch in SM City, and the Lucky Fortune Seafood Restaurant also at the SM Mall in Barangay Bitano.

Rosal also said a notice will be posted for the lifting of the lockdown.

“All sectors allowed to operate during this time, as well as the general public, are advised to strictly follow the health protocols,” he added.

Bicol logged 83 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the highest recorded during the past 10 days (April 1-10). This brought to 824 the number of active cases with nine recoveries and one death, the Department of Health (DOH) in the region said in an official social media post.

Camarines Sur province logged 62 cases, followed by Albay with 10 cases; Sorsogon with nine; and the island province of Masbate and Catanduanes with one case each.

Nine of the patients were admitted in hospitals while 74 were isolated in quarantine facilities.

DOH-Bicol tracker for April 10 showed the region has logged 5,937 cumulative cases since March last year with 4,874 recoveries and 239 recorded deaths.

The breakdown for the provinces and cities is as follows: Camarines Sur – 1,607 or 27 percent; Sorsogon – 873 or 15 percent; Masbate – 741 or 12 percent; Albay – 685 or 11 percent; Catanduanes – 240 or 4 percent; Camarines Norte – 185 or 3 percent; Naga City – 1,037 or 17 percent; Legazpi City – 541 or 9 percent; and transients from other provinces, 28 cases or 2 percent.

DOH-Bicol continues to appeal to the public to be responsible enough in preventing spread of the virus by adhering to the health and safety protocols.

Source: Philippines News Agency