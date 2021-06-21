Zambo cops nab 7, seize P128-K shabu

Authorities arrested seven suspects and seized some PHP128,520 worth of illegal drugs in a series of anti-drug operations in the past three days in the Zamboanga Peninsula, the region’s top police official said on Monday.

Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Genaro Ylagan, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) director, on Monday identified the arrested suspects as Daniel Laplana also known as Melgazar Laplana, 28; Adzmir Hassan, 36; Alfraizer Maharail, 29; Jay-ar Lawama, 33; Bashair Jamahali, 30; Ruben Sangalang, 25; and, Asbi Singkay, 33.

Laplana was arrested by the Zamboanga City Police Office’s (ZCPO) Station 5 operatives in a search warrant operation in Zone 5, Barangay Zambowood, here at around 5 a.m. Monday.

Recovered from Laplana were some 2.9 grams of shabu packed in 12 heat-sealed plastic sachets worth PHP20,000.

Hassan, Maharail, and Lawama were arrested by the operatives of the ZCPO’s Station 11 in an anti-illegal drug operation around 10 p.m. Sunday in Barangay Baliwasan.

The three yielded some 1.47 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP10,000, a coin purse, and PHP300 marked money.

Meanwhile, Jamahali, a meter reader of the Zamboanga del Sur Electric Cooperative-II (Zamsureco-II) was arrested in a buy-bust operation by operatives of the Municipal Drug Enforcement Team (MDET) around 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Purok 5, Sitio Singkilon, Barangay Baga, Naga, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Confiscated from Jamahali were some PHP4,000 worth of shabu, PHP500 buy-bust money, and some personal belongings.

Ylagan said Sangalang was arrested in possession of some PHP70,720 worth of suspected shabu and PHP500 marked money in an anti-drug operation around 11 p.m. Saturday at the bypass road in Barangay Pasobolong, this city.

Singkay was arrested by the undercover policemen in a buy-bust operation around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in Block 1, Barangay Poblacion, Baliguian, Zamboanga del Norte.

Seized from him were some 3.5 grams of suspected shabu, PHP500 buy-bust money, a Swiss knife, and illegal drug paraphernalia.

The suspects will face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency