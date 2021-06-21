No ‘favoritism’ in distribution of Pfizer vaccines: DOH

A health official on Monday said there is no favoritism in the distribution of Pfizer vaccines refuting allegations that Davao received most of the American-made jabs delivered to the country.

In an online media briefing, Health Undersecretary Abdullah Dumama noted that Cebu and Davao each received 210,000 Pfizer vaccine doses.

“At hindi po ito para sa Davao City lang, sa Davao Region din po ito at mga karatig pook na mayroong pangangailangan sa Pfizer (And this is not for the Davao City only, this is also for the Davao Region and nearby areas needing Pfizer vaccines). Nabigyan lamang po tayo ng ganito kalaki kung sa palagay ninyo ito ay malaki, sapagkat tayo ay may capability, mayroon na po tayong ultra-low temperature freezers dito (We received this much because we have the capability, we have ultra-low temperature freezers here),” he added.

Dumama was responding to reports that Davao has been receiving most of the Pfizer vaccines.

He also said that any Davao Region resident can get Pfizer vaccines from Davao City if they need to.

In the same media briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire explained the “no wrong door” policy where non-residents of Davao City may be vaccinated there if they have gone to the area and if they are eligible for Covid-19 inoculation.

Vergeire reported there are only five regions that are yet to receive Pfizer vaccines due to the absence of ultra-low temperature freezers for storage.

These regions include the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Caraga, Soccsksargen, Bicol. and Mimaropa.

“Lalo na nga po don sa magandang balita ni (National Task Force Against Covid-19 Chief Implementer) Secretary (Carlito) Galvez na darating na 40 million, we are ensuring na lahat ng rehiyon, wala pong paborito, base lamang po sa pangangailangan, base lamang po sa (As for Secretary Galvez’s good news that there are 40 million [doses] arriving, we are ensuring that all regions, no favorites, just based on the need, based on the) prioritization framework,” Vergeire said.

On Sunday, Galvez announced that the Philippine government has made its biggest vaccine procurement for this year with the signing of a supply agreement for 40 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

Source: Philippines News Agency