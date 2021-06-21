P258-M shabu seized in Manila from Chinese national

A Chinese national was arrested and PHP258.4 million worth of suspected shabu seized during a buy-bust operation at a condominium in Malate, Manila on Monday.

The joint operation of the Manila Police District (MPD) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) at the Royal Plaza Twin Towers along Remedios Street, Malate resulted in the confiscation of 38 kilos of the illegal substance and the arrest of Zhizun Chen, 38, identified as an auto supply staff in Binondo.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan rushed to the scene to check on the contraband.

A few hours earlier, Domagoso presented to the media five suspects who were arrested on Saturday in Imus, Cavite with PHP58-million worth of shabu in another joint MPD-PDEA operation.

Domagoso congratulated the MPD for the successful Cavite operation.

“These suspects, through the persistency, follow-up operation, monitoring of the movement of the suspects, they were apprehended by the MPD. (A total of) 8.5 kilos of shabu were saved from distribution to the people in Metro Manila, including Manila,” Domagoso said in a mix of English and Filipino during the media presentation.

Suspected drug paraphernalia and high-powered ammunition were also confiscated in Cavite from suspects Tamano Daud (alias Tam), 41, jobless, with a previous case for illegal drug possession and murder; Ismael Daud (alias Intsik), 24; Norma Maguid (alias Sandra), 36; Bainor Maguid, (alias Bai), 23; and Omar Redia (alias Omar), 42.

Domagoso said he is proud of the MPD for capturing the suspects alive.

“While we are facing the pandemic and while we are facing challenges with the health situation and challenges of our city, and of our people, we are grateful to the MPD who continues to apprehend ‘yung mga tolongges dito sa Maynila (these suspects in Manila),” Domagoso said.

Source: Philippines News Agency