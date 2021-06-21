Reliable power system to boost economic recovery: DOE exec

A Department of Energy (DOE) official has urged stakeholders in the power sector to abide by the policies set by the agency to ensure reliable supply of electricity in the country.

During the Laging Handa public briefing Monday, DOE Undersecretary William Felix Fuentebella said the department has issued various orders requiring generation companies, distribution utilities, and the system operator to secure sufficient supply of power and reserves to avoid yellow and red alerts.

“If everyone complies and will comply, we will definitely have a better power system to support our economy, our recovery of our country from Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019),” Fuentebella said in mixed English and Filipino.

He added the insufficient power supply and reserves will lead to higher electricity prices that go up to PHP7 to PHP9 per kilowatt hour (kWh) from the usual price of PHP3 per kWh.

“What we are saying is, we should have everyone comply to avoid this surge in prices,” he said.

Fuentebella cited that DOE ordered distribution utilities from 2018 to contract electricity in accordance with their demand forecast, and also replacement power.

In 2019, the DOE directed the system operator, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), to contract sufficient ancillary services on a firm basis.

Last year, the department issued an order to generation companies to follow the preventive maintenance schedule and the grid and maintenance program.

Generation companies are not allowed to schedule their preventive maintenance in months of April, May, and June when power demand is high.

“The policy of DOE has never changed. It just needs to be fulfilled,” Fuentebella said.

Source: Philippines News Agency