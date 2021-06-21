OFWs in Taiwan, UAE warned vs. ‘third-country hiring scheme’

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) on Monday advised overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), particularly those in Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to be wary of unscrupulous recruiters offering jobs in Poland.

In an advisory, the agency warned Filipino workers in these areas against a “third-country hiring scheme”.

“It has come to the attention of this administration that many Filipino workers working abroad (reportedly especially those in Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates) are falling victim to third-country hiring scheme,” the advisory read.

Under this scheme, the POEA added that many Filipino workers are recruited to work in Poland by illegal recruiters outside the Philippines.

“They are often (charged with) exorbitant fees only to later find that they were promised false employment. Those deployed often encounter problems in their employment or immigration status once they reach Poland,” it added.

At the same time, it encouraged OFWs to transact only with licensed Philippine recruitment agencies in the Philippines that have valid and POEA-approved job orders for Filipino workers in Poland.

“To avoid third-country hiring and its dangers, this administration encourages all Filipino workers desiring to work in Poland to deal only with licensed Philippine recruitment agencies in the Philippines that have valid and POEA-approved job orders for Filipino workers in Poland. This is to ensure that Filipino workers are properly documented when going to Poland thereby also ensuring the legitimacy of their employment and the protection of their welfare,” it added.

The POEA also reminded OFWs to visit its website, www.poea.gov.ph for the list of licensed Philippine recruitment agencies with job orders or vacancies for Poland.

Source: Philippines News Agency