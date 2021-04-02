﻿‏Tagle getting some rest after eye treatment in Rome

Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of People, is now resting after undergoing an ‘eye treatment.’

According to Fr. Gregory Ramon Gaston, rector of the Pontificio Collegio Filippino, Tagle has visited a doctor on Tuesday afternoon in Rome, who detected and successfully performed laser treatment on a tiny tear in the retina of his left eye.

“Cardinal Tagle did not experience pain and is allowed to use the computer and watch TV. He needs to rest for a few days to avoid too much head movement,” he said in a message to church-run Radio Veritas on Thursday. “For this reason, he will see to what extent he would participate in our online Easter Triduum services.”

At the same time, Gaston assured that the former Manila archbishop did not ask for any financial assistance contrary to the recent scam message about the latter asking for cash aid.

“Given the recent scam asking money for his supposed hospitalization in Cavite, Philippines (which never took place, as he even met Pope Francis at the Vatican then), Cardinal Tagle says that he has not asked anyone to solicit funds for his eye treatment,” he said.

He said Tagle is thanking the faithful for their concern and prayers.

Gaston said he will give further updates on the Cardinal’s situation, and post them on the website of the Pontificio Collegio Filippino

Source: Philippines News Agency