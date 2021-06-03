﻿ 3 B’laan natives surrender loose firearms

Three indigenous people (IP) belonging to the B’laan tribe vowed to help the government in the maintenance of peace and order in their community after they voluntarily surrendered three high-powered firearms on June 1, a police report said Thursday.

Maj. Rodante Varona, Kiblawan police chief, identified them as Bobong Salnuntay, Romy Salnuntay, and Algeber Salnuntay.

Two homemade 12-gauge shotguns and an M1 Garand rifle with two live ammunition were turned over to the police in the presence of Kiblawan Mayor Jason Rama.

Varona said the three IPs were most likely involved in “Pangayaw” – a tradition among tribal communities to avenge the death of their relatives by hunting and killing those who were involved in the crime. Others called it “clan war”.

With their good intention to surrender and live a peaceful life with their families, Rama handed over an undisclosed amount of cash assistance to the surrenderers, as his gesture of support to the natives who live in the mountain ranges of the municipality.

The Salnuntay clan members reiterated their pledge of allegiance to the government as they vowed not to get involved with any clan wars in their area but instead they will help in the attainment of sustainable peace.

Meanwhile, Varona urged people in possession of loose firearms to surrender them and avoid liabilities for keeping unlicensed firearms.

