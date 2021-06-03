NoCot cops seize over P1.8-M drugs in 5 months

The North Cotabato Police Provincial Office (NCPPO) has confiscated more than PHP1.8-million worth of illegal drugs in various law enforcement operations from January to May this year.

Col. Henry Villar, NCCPO director, said in a report sent to various news establishments here Thursday that the total number of confiscated drugs came from 245 anti-drug operations during the period.

“Our policemen seized 244.02 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of PHP1,830,150; and 48.77 grams of dried marijuana amounting to PHP5,852.40,” Villar said.

“Cases were also filed against all the suspects detained at the provincial jail facility,” he added.

Villar commended the local government units (LGUs) and barangay security forces for assisting them in their operations. “It is the partnership with the LGUs that made our operations successful,” he said.

Meantime, the police official said that the NCPPO is also set to install 10 closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) in all provincial entry points to be funded by the provincial government.

Villar said the CCTVs are part of a centralized monitoring system being established at the provincial police headquarters.

The first phase of the project will be installed at entry checkpoints along the Makilala-Davao del Sur; Pigcawayan-Cotabato City; and Arakan-Davao City routes.

“The new system is expected to improve police monitoring of suspicious groups and shipments entering the province,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency