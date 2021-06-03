New road with Mayon as backdrop to ease up Legazpi City traffic

An 840-meter long access road worth PHP38 million that has been officially opened to motorists on Thursday is anticipated to decongest heavy traffic in the commercial district of this capital city of Albay.

Crossing through high-rise buildings, the newly-opened road provides easy access to malls, convention centers, and the grand terminal located at the fast-growing business hubs.

City Mayor Noel Rosal said it took some time for the actual construction to start because of the series of negotiations in acquiring rights of way and purchase of private lots and other properties affected by the access road.

“But we hurdled every difficulty. And finally, this access road is opened to serve our constituents and visitors,” Rosal said in an interview.

He said the easing up and decongestion of heavy traffic during rush hours is expected to also contribute to the growth and development of Legazpi City.

Rosal said the road is one of the master plans of the local government in anticipating heavier traffic congestion in the years to come as the city grows into a metropolis.

Richard de Jesus, spokesperson of the Second Engineering District of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), in a separate interview said the project materialized through the efforts of their office, Second District Rep. Joey Salceda and the city chief executive.

“With the efforts of our officials, and the Second Engineering District, this access road is now completed and finally is opened to the public,” de Jesus said.

The road has two lanes, street lights and drainage canal to avoid spill over of flood water during rainy days.

The road also provides full view of the cone-shaped Mayon Volcano

Source: Philippines News Agency