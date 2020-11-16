รายงานผลประกอบการไตรมาสแรกของปีงบประมาณ 2021 ของ II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2020 2019

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 134,327 $ (25,615 )

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Additions to property, plant & equipment (33,792 ) (25,636 )

Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired (36,064 ) (1,036,609 )

Other investing activities — (1,940 )

Net cash used in investing activities (69,856 ) (1,064,185 )

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Proceeds from issuance of common shares 460,000 —

Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares 460,000 —

Proceeds from borrowings of Term A Facility — 680,000

Proceeds from borrowings of Term B Facility — 720,000

Proceeds from borrowings of Revolving Credit Facility — 160,000

Proceeds from borrowings under prior Credit Facility — 10,000

Payments on borrowings under prior Term Loan, Credit Facility and other loans — (172,780 )

Payments on borrowings under Term A Facility (15,513 ) —

Payments on borrowings under Term B Facility (714,600 ) —

Payments on borrowings under Revolving Credit Facility (25,000 ) —

Debt issuance costs — (63,510 )

Equity issuance costs (36,092 ) —

Proceeds from exercises of stock options 1,083 2,975

Payments in satisfaction of employees’ minimum tax obligations (5,574 ) (9,418 )

Other financing activities (1,329 ) (660 )

Net cash provided by financing activities 122,975 1,326,607

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,493 (2,128 )

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 190,939 234,679

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 493,046 204,872