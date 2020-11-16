You are here

รายงานผลประกอบการไตรมาสแรกของปีงบประมาณ 2021 ของ II-VI Incorporated

  • รายได้ประจำไตรมาส $728.1 ล้าน
  • รายได้จากการดำเนินงาน GAAP รายไตรมาส $101.1 ล้าน
  • รายได้จากการดำเนินงาน Non-GAAP รายไตรมาส $138.9 ล้าน
  • GAAP EPS รายไตรมาส $0.38
  • Non-GAAP EPS รายไตรมาส $0.84
  • อัตราส่วนหนี้สินสุทธิวันที่ 30 กันยายน 2020 เคยเท่ากับ 1.3 เท่า ซึ่งลดลงจาก 3.8 เท่า ณ วันที่ 30 มิถุนายน 20201

พิตต์สเบิร์ก, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — วันนี้ II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq:IIVI) (“II-VI”, “เรา” หรือ “บริษัท”) ได้รายงานผลประกอบการไตรมาสแรกของปีงบประมาณ 2021 ที่สิ้นสุดในวันที่ 30 กันยายน 2020

“เราส่งมอบไฮไลต์จำนวนมากในไตรมาสแรกของ FY21 ขณะที่มุ่งมั่นให้ความสำคัญกับการบริหารความเสี่ยงและความปลอดภัยของพนักงานอย่างต่อเนื่องท่ามกลางการเผชิญหน้ากับโรคโควิด-19 การเป็นผู้นำด้านผลิตภัณฑ์ที่หลากหลายมายาวนานของเรา ผลประกอบการที่ดีที่สะท้อนถึงแนวโน้มที่กำลังขยายตัวในตลาดผู้บริโภคทั้งหมดของเรา การดำเนินการกับข้อจำกัดด้านการค้าใหม่ และการมีส่วนแบ่งการตลาดด้านการตรวจจับ 3D ที่เพิ่มขึ้น ซึ่งเป็นเพียงส่วนหนึ่งของความสำเร็จอันยิ่งใหญ่ของไตรมาสนี้ 24 กันยายน 2020 เป็นวันครบรอบ 12 เดือนของการเข้าซื้อกิจการครั้งใหญ่ที่สุดของเรา ซึ่งเป็นโอกาสในการแสดงความสามารถในการระบุและปรับขยายทักษะการผสานรวมการควบรวมของเรา ผมรู้สึกยินดีที่เรามีรายได้เพิ่มขึ้น ส่งมอบการผสานรวมได้ก่อนกำหนดการ เพิ่มอัตรากำไรขั้นต้น 330 คะแนนพื้นฐาน และมีส่วนร่วมกับลูกค้าจำนวนหนึ่งที่อยู่บนไซด์ไลน์ก่อนการอนุมัติธุรกรรม จากความต้องการในผลิตภัณฑ์สื่อสารข้อมูลและโทรคมนาคมของเรานั้น การเข้าซื้อกิจการในเวลาที่เหมาะสมนี้มีความสอดคล้องกับกลยุทธ์ของเราที่อิงอยู่บนแนวโน้มที่ยิ่งใหญ่ของโลก เช่น 5G และการประมวลผลคลาวด์ เพื่อให้การเจริญเติบโตที่ยั่งยืน” Dr. Vincent D. (Chuck) Mattera, Jr. กล่าว

Dr. Mattera กล่าวต่อว่า “ส่วนแบ่งการตรวจจับ 3D ที่เพิ่มขึ้นของเราแสดงให้เห็นด้วยการเติบโต 200% ต่อเนื่อง และเราสามารถนำเสนอผลประกอบการที่ดีในไตรมาสนี้สำหรับทั้งธุรกิจ แม้จะมีข้อจำกัดด้านการค้าใหม่ เราสร้างความแข็งแกร่งให้งบดุลของเราด้วยการเพิ่มจำนวนเงินทุนถึง $920 ล้านด้วยการสนับสนุนอย่างแข็งขันจากผู้ถือหุ้นของเรา ทำให้อัตราส่วนหนี้สินสุทธิ1 ของเราลดลงเหลือ 1.3 เท่าและเพิ่มมูลค่าเงินสดของเราเป็น $684 ล้าน ระหว่างการผสานรวมของเรากับ Finisar เรายังคงวางตำแหน่ง II-VI เพื่อโอกาสการเจริญเติบโต ขณะที่เราปิดการเข้าซื้อกิจการ Ascatron และ Innovion เพื่อขยายความเชี่ยวชาญในวัสดุ SiC ของเราลงสู่โมดูลและอุปกรณ์เพื่อสนับสนุนการเจริญเติบโตที่คาดการณ์ไว้ในด้านความต้องการของตลาดพลังงาน ขณะที่มีการนำระบบไฟฟ้ามาใช้ในการขนส่งมากยิ่งขึ้น”

1 คำนวณอัตราส่วนหนี้สินสุทธิตามข้อกำหนดของสัญญากู้ยืมเงิน

Table 1
Financial Metrics
$ Millions, except per share amounts and %
(Unaudited) Three Months Ended
Sept 30, Jun 30, Sept 30,
2020 2020 2019
Revenues $ 728.1 $ 746.2 $ 340.4
GAAP Gross Profit $ 286.6 $ 302.2 $ 123.1
Non-GAAP Gross Profit (2) $ 288.4 $ 315.7 $ 123.7
GAAP Operating Income (Loss) (1) $ 101.1 $ 67.4 $ (18.5 )
Non-GAAP Operating Income (2) $ 138.9 $ 124.6 $ 49.0
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) $ 46.3 $ 51.3 $ (26.0 )
Non-GAAP Net Earnings (2) $ 100.4 $ 117.8 $ 35.8
GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.38 $ 0.53 $ (0.39 )
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (2)(3) $ 0.84 $ 1.18 $ 0.53
Other Selected Financial Metrics
GAAP Gross margin 39.4 % 40.5 % 36.2 %
Non-GAAP gross margin (2) 39.6 % 42.3 % 36.3 %
GAAP Operating margin 13.9 % 9.0 % (5.4 )%
Non-GAAP operating margin (2) 19.1 % 16.7 % 14.4 %
GAAP Return on sales 6.4 % 6.9 % (7.6 )%
Non-GAAP return on sales (2) 13.8 % 15.8 % 10.5 %
(1 ) รายได้จากการดำเนินงาน GAAP (ความสูญเสีย) ถูกกำหนดว่าเป็นผลตอบแทน (ความสูญเสีย) ก่อนภาษีรายได้, ดอกเบี้ยจ่าย และรายจ่ายหรือรายได้อื่นๆ สุทธิ
(2 ) ปริมาณ Non-GAAP ทั้งหมดนั้นไม่รวมการปรับบางอย่างสำหรับการชดเชยที่อิงกับหุ้น ค่าตัดจำหน่ายที่จับต้องไม่ได้ที่ได้รับมา ค่าใช้จ่ายธุรกรรมแค่ครั้งเดียวบางอย่าง การปรับช่วงเวลาการวัดค่าอย่างยุติธรรม และการปรับโครงสร้างและรายการที่เกี่ยวข้อง ดูตารางที่ 4 สำหรับการประนีประนอมมาตรการ GAAP ไปยังมาตรการ Non-GAAP
(3 ) กำไรต่อหุ้นสามัญปรับลดบนพื้นฐาน Non-GAAP ของช่วงวันที่ 30 กันยายน 2019 ได้รับการอัปเดตจาก $0.56 เพื่อรวมผลกระทบที่มีต่อผู้ถือหุ้นกรณีที่มีตัวหารมากขึ้นของหุ้นกู้และหุ้นสามัญที่ไม่ด้อยสิทธิ์แปลงสภาพค้างจ่าย 0.25% ที่ครบกำหนดในปี 2022 (“หุ้นกู้และหุ้นสามัญที่ไม่ด้อยสิทธิ์แปลงสภาพ 2022”)

แนวโน้ม

แนวโน้มสำหรับไตรมาสที่สองของปีงบประมาณที่สิ้นสุดในวันที่ 31 ธันวาคม 2020 คือรายได้ $750.0 ล้านถึง $780.0 ล้าน และรายได้ต่อหุ้นปรับลดบนพื้นฐานของ Non-GAAP ที่ $0.86 ถึง $0.95 ตามอัตราแลกเปลี่ยนของวันนี้และผลกระทบของภาษีตามค่าประมาณในปัจจุบันที่ 24% ซึ่งทั้งสองนี้เปลี่ยนแปลงได้ สำหรับกำไรต่อหุ้น Non-GAAP เราได้เพิ่มกลับไปยังกำไรต่อหุ้น GAAP ก่อนหักภาษี เป็นค่าตัดจำหน่าย $21 ล้าน ค่าชดเชยที่อิงกับหุ้น $17 ล้าน และต้นทุนธุรกรรม $2 ล้าน การปรับแบบ Non-GAAP นั้นมีลักษณะที่เปลี่ยนแปลงง่าย และคาดการณ์ได้ยากถึงช่วงที่อาจเกิดขึ้นในอนาคต

ข้อมูลการประชุมทางไกลและการถ่ายทอดทางเว็บ

บริษัทจะจัดการประชุมทางไกลในเวลา 9:00 น. เขตเวลาตะวันออกในวันพฤหัสบดีที่ 5 พฤศจิกายน 2020 เพื่อพูดคุยเกี่ยวกับผลประกอบการเหล่านี้ ผู้ต้องการรับชมการถ่ายทอดทางเว็บนี้สามารถเข้าถึงได้ทางเว็บไซต์ของบริษัทที่ www.ii-vi.com หรือผ่าน https://tinyurl.com/IIVIQ1FY21Earnings หากคุณต้องการเข้าร่วมการประชุมทางไกล โปรดกดหมายเลข +1 (877) 316-5288 สำหรับการโทรจากสหรัฐอเมริกา และ +1 (734) 385-4977 สำหรับการโทรจากนอกสหรัฐอเมริกา เพื่อเข้าร่วมการประชุมทางไกล โปรดป้อน ID# 4349251 แล้วระบุชื่อของคุณและความสัมพันธ์ของบริษัทของคุณ

การประชุมทางไกลจะถูกบันทึก และผู้ที่ไม่สามารถเข้าร่วมการประชุมสดจะสามารถรับฟังได้ในภายหลัง บริการนี้จะมีให้จนถึง 23:59 น. เขตเวลาตะวันออกในวันจันทร์ที่ 9 พฤศจิกายน 2020 ด้วยการกดหมายเลข +1 (855) 859-2056 สำหรับการการโทรจากสหรัฐอเมริกา และ +1 (404) 537-3406 สำหรับการโทรจากนอกสหรัฐอเมริกา และป้อน ID# 4349251

เกี่ยวกับ II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated ผู้นำระดับโลกด้านวัสดุทางวิศวกรรมและชิ้นส่วนออพโตอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ เป็นบริษัทผู้ผลิตที่มีการบูรณาการแบบแนวดิ่งที่พัฒนาผลิตภัณฑ์ล้ำสมัยสำหรับการใช้งานที่หลากหลายในการสื่อสาร, การแปรรูปวัสดุ, การบินและอวกาศและการป้องกันประเทศ, อุปกรณ์เซมิคอนดักเตอร์ประเภททุน, วิทยาศาสตร์ชีวภาพ, อุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์สำหรับผู้บริโภค และตลาดยานยนต์ บริษัทมีสำนักงานใหญ่ตั้งอยู่ที่แซกซันเบิก รัฐเพนซิลวาเนีย โดยได้วิจัยและพัฒนา ผลิต จำหน่าย ให้บริการ และโรงงานจำหน่ายทั่วโลก บริษัททำการผลิตวัสดุและชิ้นส่วนโฟตอนนิกส์และอิเล็กทรอนิกส์สำหรับการใช้งานเฉพาะทางที่หลากหลาย และนำมาใช้ในหลากหลายรูปแบบ รวมถึงการผสานรวมกับซอฟต์แวร์ขั้นสูงเพื่อสนับสนุนลูกค้าของเรา สำหรับข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม โปรดไปที่ www.ii-vi.com

ข้อความเชิงคาดการณ์เหตุการณ์ในอนาคต

ข่าวประชาสัมพันธ์นี้ประกอบด้วยข้อความเชิงคาดการณ์เหตุการณ์ในอนาคตเกี่ยวกับเหตุการณ์และความคาดหวังในอนาคตที่อิงกับสมมุติฐานและความไม่แน่นอน ข้อความเชิงคาดการณ์เหตุการณ์ในอนาคตนั้นจัดทำขึ้นตามบทบัญญัติการจำกัดความรับผิดชอบของกฎหมายปฏิรูปการฟ้องร้องคดีหลักทรัพย์ส่วนบุคคลของสหรัฐอเมริกาปี 1995 และเกี่ยวข้องกับผลการดำเนินงานของบริษัทในเชิงคาดการณ์อนาคต ข้อความเชิงคาดการณ์เหตุการณ์ในอนาคตในข่าวประชาสัมพันธ์นี้ว่าด้วยเรื่องความเสี่ยงและความไม่แน่นอน ซึ่งอาจทำให้ผลลัพธ์ ผลการดำเนินงาน หรือแนวโน้มแตกต่างออกไปเป็นอย่างมากจากที่ระบุในข้อความเชิงคาดการณ์เหตุการณ์ในอนาคตในที่นี้หรือครั้งก่อนๆ

บริษัทเชื่อว่าข้อความเชิงคาดการณ์เหตุการณ์ในอนาคตทั้งหมดของบริษัทในข่าวประชาสัมพันธ์นี้อิงอยู่กับเหตุผล แต่ไม่อาจรับประกันได้ว่าความคาดหวัง ความเชื่อ หรือการคาดการณ์ของฝ่ายบริหาร ตามที่กล่าวไว้ในข้อความเชิงคาดการณ์เหตุการณ์ในอนาคตจะเกิดขึ้นหรือพิสูจน์ได้ว่าถูกต้อง นอกจากสภาวะทางอุตสาหกรรมและเศรษฐกิจโลกโดยทั่วไปแล้ว ปัจจัยที่อาจทำให้ได้ผลลัพธ์ที่ต่างออกไปเป็นอย่างมากจากที่พูดคุยกันในข้อความเชิงคาดการณ์เหตุการณ์ในอนาคตในข่าวประชาสัมพันธ์นี้รวมถึง แต่ไม่จำกัดเฉพาะ: (i) สมมุติฐานข้อใดข้อหนึ่งที่กล่าวถึงด้านบนนั้นไม่ถูกต้อง; (ii) ความเสี่ยงเกี่ยวกับข้อความเชิงคาดการณ์เหตุการณ์ในอนาคตและ “ปัจจัยเสี่ยง” อื่นๆ ที่กล่าวถึงในรายงานประจำปีของบริษัทบนแบบฟอร์ม 10-K ของปีงบประมาณที่สิ้นสุดในวันที่ 30 มิถุนายน 2020; (iii) รูปแบบการซื้อของลูกค้าและผู้ใช้ปลายทาง; (iv) การวางจำหน่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ตรงเวลา และการยอมรับผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ของตลาด; (v) การเปิดตัวผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่โดยคู่แข่งและการตอบโต้เชิงการแข่งขันอื่นๆ; (vi) ความสามารถของบริษัทในการปรับตัวให้เข้ากับกิจการที่ถูกซื้อ ความเสี่ยง ต้นทุน และความไม่แน่นอนที่เกี่ยวกับการซื้อกิจการดังกล่าว; (vii) ความสามารถของบริษัทในการสร้างความหลากหลายและดำเนินกลยุทธ์ในการตอบสนองต่อสภาวะของตลาด; และ/หรือ (viii) ความเสี่ยงของธุรกิจและผลกระทบทางเศรษฐกิจเกี่ยวกับการแพร่ระบาดของเชื้อโควิด-19 และภัยด้านสาธารณสุขและโรคระบาดอื่นๆ ทั่วโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น  บริษัทปฏิเสธข้อผูกมัดใดๆ ในการอัปเดตข้อมูลในข้อความเชิงคาดการณ์เหตุการณ์ในอนาคตเหล่านี้ ไม่ว่าในกรณีที่มีข้อมูลใหม่ กิจกรรมหรือพัฒนาการในอนาคต หรืออื่นๆ

การใช้มาตรการทางการเงิน Non-GAAP

บริษัทได้เปิดเผยการวัดผลทางการเงินในข่าวประชาสัมพันธ์นี้ที่นำเสนอข้อมูลทางการเงินที่ถือว่าเป็นมาตรการทางการเงิน Non-GAAP การวัดผลเหล่านี้ไม่สามารถใช้แทนการวัดผล GAAP ได้ แม้ว่าฝ่ายบริหารของบริษัทจะใช้การวัดผลเหล่านี้เป็นเครื่องช่วยในการตรวจสอบผลการดำเนินงานด้านการเงินต่อเนื่องของบริษัท กำไรสุทธิ Non-GAAP, กำไรสุทธิ Non-GAAP ต่อหุ้น, รายได้จากการดำเนินงาน Non-GAAP, กำไรขั้นต้น Non-GAAP, การวิจัยและพัฒนาภายใน Non-GAAP, การขาย Non-GAAP, ทั่วไปและการบริหารจัดการ, ดอกเบี้ยและรายจ่าย (รายได้) Non-GAAP อื่นๆ และภาษีรายได้ Non-GAAP (ผลประโยชน์), การวัดผลกำไรและรายได้จากการดำเนินงาน (การสูญเสีย) ตามลำดับ ไม่รวมรายการที่ไม่เกิดขึ้นซ้ำหรือที่ไม่ปกติที่ฝ่ายบริหารถือว่าอยู่นอกเหนือการดำเนินงานมาตรฐานของบริษัทและไม่รวมบางรายการที่ไม่ใช่เงินสด EBITDA เป็นการวัดผล Non-GAAP ที่ได้รับการปรับที่ฝ่ายบริหารถือว่ามีประโยชน์ในการวัดการสร้างผลตอบแทนระหว่างบริษัทภายในอุตสาหกรรม โดยแสดงผลการดำเนินงานของบริษัทโดยไม่รวมปัจจัยที่ไม่เกี่ยวกับการดำเนินงาน การใช้มาตรการทางการเงิน Non-GAAP นั้นมีข้อจำกัด รวมถึงมาตรการดังกล่าวอาจไม่สามารถเทียบได้กับมาตรการชื่อคล้ายกันที่บริษัทอื่นๆ ใช้ เนื่องจากความแตกต่างที่อาจมีในวิธีการคำนวณ ดังนั้น จึงไม่อาจรับประกันได้ว่า (i) รายการที่ไม่รวมอยู่ในมาตรการทางการเงิน Non-GAAP จะเกิดขึ้นในอนาคต หรือ (ii) จะมีต้นทุนเงินสดเกี่ยวกับสิ่งที่ไม่รวมอยู่ในมาตรการทางการเงิน Non-GAAP บริษัทจะชดเชยให้กับข้อจำกัดเหล่านี้โดยใช้มาตรการทางการเงิน Non-GAAP เหล่านี้เสริมกับมาตรการทางการเงิน GAAP และด้วยการประนีประนอมมาตรการทางการเงิน Non-GAAP ให้กับมาตรการทางการเงิน GAAP ที่ใกล้เคียงที่สุด นักลงทุนควรพิจารณามาตรการที่ได้รับการปรับเป็นการเสริม ไม่ใช่แทน หรือเหนือกว่ามาตรการผลการดำเนินงานด้านการเงินที่ได้รับการเตรียมตาม GAAP

II-VI Incorporated and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Loss) (Unaudited)
($000 except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Sept 30, Jun 30, Sept 30,
2020 2020 2019
Revenues $ 728,084 $ 746,290 $ 340,409
Costs, Expenses & Other Expense (Income)
Cost of goods sold 441,520 444,153 217,269
Internal research and development 78,248 100,489 36,120
Selling, general and administrative 107,186 134,152 105,495
Interest expense 17,214 25,521 6,968
Other expense (income), net 24,339 1,264 5,079
Total Costs, Expenses, & Other Expense (Income) 668,507 705,579 370,931
Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes 59,577 40,711 (30,522 )
Income Taxes 13,311 (10,550 ) (4,524 )
Net Earnings (Loss) $ 46,266 $ 51,261 $ (25,998 )
Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock Dividends 6,440
Net Earnings (Loss) available to the Common Shareholders 39,826 51,261 (25,998 )
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.38 $ 0.53 $ (0.39 )
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.39 $ 0.56 $ (0.39 )
Average Shares Outstanding  – Diluted 105,247 102,142 65,969
Average Shares Outstanding  – Basic 102,809 91,517 65,969
II-VI Incorporated and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
($000)
September 30, June 30,
2020 2020
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 683,985 $ 493,046
Accounts receivable 577,127 598,124
Inventories 639,833 619,810
Prepaid and refundable income taxes 12,794 12,279
Prepaid and other current assets 78,003 65,710
Total Current Assets 1,991,742 1,788,969
Property, plant & equipment, net 1,218,575 1,214,772
Goodwill 1,254,338 1,239,009
Other intangible assets, net 757,770 758,368
Investments 75,188 73,767
Deferred income taxes 27,940 22,938
Other assets 145,066 136,891
Total Assets $ 5,470,619 $ 5,234,714
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Current Liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt $ 62,050 $ 69,250
Accounts payable 256,029 268,773
Operating lease current liabilities 24,142 24,634
Accruals and other current liabilities 302,672 310,236
Total Current Liabilities 644,893 672,893
Long-term debt 1,468,096 2,186,092
Deferred income taxes 55,031 45,551
Operating lease liabilities 99,566 94,701
Other liabilities 156,356 158,674
Total Liabilities 2,423,942 3,157,911
Total Shareholders’ Equity 3,046,677 2,076,803
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 5,470,619 $ 5,234,714
II-VI Incorporated and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2020 2019
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 134,327 $ (25,615 )
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Additions to property, plant & equipment (33,792 ) (25,636 )
Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired (36,064 ) (1,036,609 )
Other investing activities (1,940 )
Net cash used in investing activities (69,856 ) (1,064,185 )
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from issuance of common shares 460,000
Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares 460,000
Proceeds from borrowings of Term A Facility 680,000
Proceeds from borrowings of Term B Facility 720,000
Proceeds from borrowings of Revolving Credit Facility 160,000
Proceeds from borrowings under prior Credit Facility 10,000
Payments on borrowings under prior Term Loan, Credit Facility and other loans (172,780 )
Payments on borrowings under Term A Facility (15,513 )
Payments on borrowings under Term B Facility (714,600 )
Payments on borrowings under Revolving Credit Facility (25,000 )
Debt issuance costs (63,510 )
Equity issuance costs (36,092 )
Proceeds from exercises of stock options 1,083 2,975
Payments in satisfaction of employees’ minimum tax obligations (5,574 ) (9,418 )
Other financing activities (1,329 ) (660 )
Net cash provided by financing activities 122,975 1,326,607
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,493 (2,128 )
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 190,939 234,679
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 493,046 204,872
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 683,985 $ 439,551
Table 2
Segment Revenues, GAAP Operating Income (Loss) & Margins, and
Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) & Margins*
$ Millions, except %
(Unaudited) Three Months Ended
Sept 30, Jun 30, Sept 30,
2020 2020 2019
Revenues:
Photonic Solutions $ 497.7 $ 517.2 $ 141.4
Compound Semiconductors 230.4 229.0 177.0
Unallocated and Other 22.1
Consolidated $ 728.1 $ 746.2 $ 340.4
GAAP Operating Income (Loss):
Photonic Solutions $ 50.4 $ 49.1 $ 13.0
Compound Semiconductors 50.7 19.6 26.5
Unallocated and Other (1.3 ) (58.0 )
Consolidated $ 101.1 $ 67.4 $ (18.5 )
Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss):
Photonic Solutions $ 78.2 $ 88.8 $ 17.9
Compound Semiconductors 60.7 35.8 31.2
Unallocated and Other (0.2 )
Consolidated $ 138.9 $ 124.6 $ 49.0
GAAP Operating Margin:
Photonic Solutions 10.1 % 9.5 % 9.2 %
Compound Semiconductors 22.0 % 8.6 % 15.0 %
Unallocated and Other NA NA NA
Consolidated 13.9 % 9.0 % -5.4 %
Non-GAAP Operating Margin:
Photonic Solutions 15.7 % 17.2 % 12.7 %
Compound Semiconductors 26.4 % 15.6 % 17.6 %
Unallocated and Other NA NA NA
Consolidated 19.1 % 16.7 % 14.4 %
Table 3
Reconciliation of Segment Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to
GAAP Segment Operating Income (Loss)
$ Millions
(Unaudited) Three Months Ended
Sept 30, Jun 30, Sept 30,
2020 2020 2019
Non-GAAP Photonic Solutions Operating Income $ 78.2 $ 88.8 $ 17.9
Measurement period adjustment on long-lived assets (1.9 )
Share-based compensation (10.5 ) (17.9 ) (2.7 )
Amortization of acquired intangibles (17.3 ) (15.9 ) (2.1 )
Restructuring and related expenses (4.0 )
Photonic Solutions GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 50.4 $ 49.1 $ 13.0
Non-GAAP Compound Semiconductors Operating Income $ 60.7 $ 35.8 $ 31.2
Measurement period adjustment on long-lived assets (7.2 )
Share-based compensation (5.0 ) (6.1 ) (2.7 )
Amortization of acquired intangibles (2.9 ) (2.9 ) (2.0 )
Transaction expenses related to acquisitions (2.1 )
Compound Semiconductors GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 50.7 $ 19.6 $ 26.5
Non-GAAP Unallocated and Other Operating Income (Loss) $ $ $ (0.2 )
Finisar results 1.9
Transaction expenses related to acquisitions (1.3 ) (5.4 )
Severance and related – Share-based compensation (10.7 )
Severance and related – Other compensation (7.7 )
Amortization of acquired intangibles (2.0 )
Preliminary fair value adjustment on acquired inventory (7.1 )
One-time costs related to the Finisar acquisition (26.8 )
Unallocated and Other GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ $ (1.3 ) $ (58.0 )
Total GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 101.1 $ 67.4 $ (18.5 )
Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 138.9 $ 124.6 $ 48.9

*ไม่สามารถคำนวณมูลค่าได้เนื่องจากมีการปัดตัวเลข

Table 4
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP Measures
$ Millions
(Unaudited) Three Months Ended
Sept 30, Jun 30, Sept 30,
2020 2020 2019 (8)
Gross profit on GAAP basis $ 286.6 $ 302.2 $ 123.1
Finisar results (1) (6.5 )
Share-based compensation 1.8 4.4
Fair value adjustment on acquired inventory (2) 7.1
Measurement period adjustment on long-lived assets (3) 9.1
Gross profit on non-GAAP basis $ 288.4 $ 315.7 $ 123.7
Internal research and development on GAAP basis $ 78.2 $ 100.5 $ 36.1
Share-based compensation (4) (2.6 ) (6.1 ) (0.6 )
Finisar results (1) (2.9 )
Severance, restructuring and related costs (5) (3.5 )
Internal research and development on non-GAAP basis $ 75.6 $ 90.9 $ 32.6
Selling, general and administrative on GAAP basis $ 107.2 $ 134.2 $ 105.5
Share-based compensation (4) (11.1 ) (13.5 ) (4.8 )
Transaction expenses related to acquisitions (3) (2.1 ) (1.3 ) (32.4 )
Finisar results (1) (1.7 )
Severance, restructuring and related costs (5) (0.5 ) (18.4 )
Amortization of acquired intangibles (20.2 ) (18.8 ) (6.1 )
Selling, general and administrative on non-GAAP basis $ 73.8 $ 100.2 $ 42.1
Operating income (loss) on GAAP basis $ 101.1 $ 67.5 $ (18.5 )
Finisar results (1) (1.9 )
Share-based compensation (4) 15.5 24.0 5.4
Fair value adjustment on acquired inventory (2) 7.1
Amortization of acquired intangibles 20.2 18.8 6.1
Measurement period adjustment on long-lived assets (3) 9.1
Severance, restructuring and related costs (5) 4.0 18.4
Transaction expenses related to acquisitions (6) 2.1 1.3 32.4
Operating income on non-GAAP basis $ 138.9 $ 124.6 $ 49.0
Table 4
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP Measures (Continued)
$ Millions
(Unaudited) Three Months Ended
Sept 30, Jun 30, Sept 30,
2020 2020 2019 (8)
Interest and other (income) expense, net on GAAP basis $ 41.5 $ 26.8 $ 12.0
Finisar results (1) 0.3
Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net (4.7 ) (6.3 ) (1.1 )
Additional interest expense related to Finisar acquisition (1) (1.7 )
Debt extinguishment expense (5) (7) (24.7 ) (3.9 )
Interest and other (income) expense, net on non-GAAP basis $ 12.1 $ 20.5 $ 5.6
Income taxes (benefit) on GAAP basis $ 13.3 $ (10.6 ) $ (4.5 )
Tax impact of non-GAAP measures(8) 13.1 (2.6 ) 12.8
Tax impact of fair value adjustments (0.4 )
Income taxes (benefit) on non-GAAP basis $ 26.4 $ (13.6 ) $ 8.3
Net earnings (loss) on GAAP basis $ 46.3 $ 51.3 $ (26.0 )
Finisar results (1) (1.6 )
Share-based compensation (4) 15.5 24.0 5.4
Fair value adjustment on acquired inventory (2) 7.1
Amortization of acquired intangibles 20.2 18.8 6.2
Measurement period adjustment on long-lived assets (3) 9.1
Transaction expenses related to acquisitions (6) 2.1 1.3 32.4
Severance, restructuring and related costs (5) 4.0 18.4
Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses, net 4.7 6.3 1.1
Additional interest expense related to Finisar acquisition (5) 1.7
Debt extinguishment expense  (7) 24.7 3.9
Tax impact of non-GAAP measures and fair value adjustments(8) (13.1 ) 3.0 (12.8 )
Net earnings on non-GAAP basis $ 100.4 $ 117.8 $ 35.8
Per share data:
Net earnings (loss) on GAAP basis
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.38 $ 0.53 $ (0.39 )
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.39 $ 0.56 $ (0.39 )
Net earnings on non-GAAP basis
Diluted Earnings Per Share (9) $ 0.84 $ 1.18 $ 0.53
Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.91 $ 1.29 $ 0.54

*ไม่สามารถคำนวณมูลค่าได้เนื่องจากมีการปัดตัวเลข

  1. “ผลการดำเนินงานของ Finisar” นั้นรวมการดำเนินงานรวมของ Finisar สำหรับช่วงระหว่างวันที่ซื้อกิจการ 24 กันยายน 2019 และ 30 กันยายน 2019 ซึ่งรวมดอกเบี้ยจ่ายเพิ่มเติม และค่าเผื่อหนี้สงสัยจะสูญ อันเป็นผลจากการเงินของการซื้อกิจการ  ผลการดำเนินงานของ Finisar ถูกรวมเข้ากับส่วนโซลูชันโฟโตนิกส์ และส่วนประกอบเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ในช่วงต่อจากสามเดือนที่สิ้นสุดในวันที่ 30 กันยายน 2019
  2. การปรับมูลค่ายุติธรรมของ $7.1 ล้านเป็นการเพิ่มขึ้นของการปรับมูลค่าของสินค้าคงคลังที่ได้มาจากการซื้อกิจการ Finisar
  3. แสดงผลกระทบจากการลดค่าของการปรับช่วงการวัดต่อมูลค่ายุติธรรมของสินทรัพย์ระยะยาวที่ได้มาจากการซื้อกิจการ Finisar
  4. ค่าใช้จ่ายชดเชยทั้งหมดที่อิงกับหุ้นสำหรับสามเดือนที่สิ้นสุดในวันที่ 30 กันยายน 2019 นั้นรวม $10.7 ล้านที่ได้รับจากเงินชดเชยที่อธิบายถึงด้านล่างในหมายเหตุ 5
  5. การปรับโครงสร้างและต้นทุนที่เกี่ยวข้องนั้นรวมถึงค่าใช้จ่ายในการบรรลุกลยุทธ์ด้านต้นทุนของบริษัท  เกี่ยวเนื่องกับการซื้อกิจการของ Finisar บริษัทได้บันทึกค่าใช้จ่ายจากเงินชดเชยเท่ากับ $18.4 ล้านสำหรับสามเดือนที่สิ้นสุดในวันที่ 30 กันยายน 2019 เงินชดเชยที่อิงกับหุ้นเป็นเงิน $10.7 ล้านก็รวมอยู่ในเงินก้อนนี้
  6. ระหว่างปีงบประมาณ 2020 ส่วนใหญ่ของต้นทุนธุรกรรมนั้นอยู่ในการซื้อกิจการและต้นทุนการผสานรวมที่เกี่ยวกับการซื้อกิจการ Finisar
  7. ค่าเผื่อหนี้สงสัยจะสูญที่บันทึกไว้ของบริษัทที่ $24.7 ล้านที่เกี่ยวกับการระงับ Term B Loan Facility ระหว่างสามเดือนที่สิ้นสุดในวันที่ 30 กันยายน 2020
  8. มาตรการทางการเงิน Non-GAAP สำหรับสามเดือนที่สิ้นสุดในวันที่ 30 กันยายน 2019 ได้รับการปรับให้ตรงกับการนำเสนอในช่วงปัจจุบัน
  9. กำไรต่อหุ้นสามัญปรับลดบนพื้นฐาน Non-GAAP ของช่วงวันที่ 30 กันยายน 2019 ได้รับการอัปเดตจาก $0.56 เพื่อรวมผลกระทบที่มีต่อผู้ถือหุ้นกรณีที่มีตัวหารมากขึ้นของหุ้นกู้และหุ้นสามัญที่ไม่ด้อยสิทธิ์แปลงสภาพค้างจ่าย 0.25% ที่ครบกำหนดในปี 2022 (“หุ้นกู้และหุ้นสามัญที่ไม่ด้อยสิทธิ์แปลงสภาพ 2022”)
Table 5
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
$ Millions
(Unaudited) Three Months Ended
Sept 30, Jun 30, Sept 30,
2020 2020 2019
Net earnings (loss) on GAAP basis $ 46.3 $ 51.3 $ (26.0 )
Income taxes (benefit) 13.3 (10.6 ) (4.5 )
Depreciation and amortization 64.7 73.8 26.9
Interest expense 17.2 25.5 7.0
EBITDA (1) $ 141.5 $ 140.0 $ 3.5
EBITDA margin 19.4  % 18.8  % 1.0  %
Fair value adjustment on acquired inventory 7.1
Share-based compensation 15.5 24.0 5.4
Transaction expenses related to other acquisitions 2.1 1.3 32.4
Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses, net 4.7 6.3 1.1
Severance, restructuring and related costs 4.0 18.4
Debt extinguishment expense 24.7 3.9
Special items – Other income (expense), net 4.3
Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 188.5 $ 175.6 $ 75.9
Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.9  % 23.5  % 22.3  %
*ไม่สามารถคำนวณมูลค่าได้เนื่องจากมีการปัดตัวเลข
(1 ) EBITDA หมายถึงรายได้ก่อนดอกเบี้ยภาษีรายได้ค่าเสื่อมราคาและค่าตัดจำหน่าย
(2 ) EBITDA ที่ปรับนั้นไม่รวมการปรับ Non-GAAP สำหรับการชดเชยที่อิงกับหุ้น ค่าตัดจำหน่ายที่จับต้องไม่ได้ที่ได้รับมา ค่าใช้จ่ายธุรกรรมแค่ครั้งเดียวบางอย่าง ผลกระทบของการปรับโครงสร้างและรายการที่เกี่ยวข้อง ค่าเผื่อหนี้สงสัยจะสูญ และผลกระทบของการเพิ่มหรือการลดของอัตราแลกเปลี่ยนสกุลเงินต่างประเทศ
Table 6
GAAP Earnings Per Share Calculation
$ Millions
(Unaudited) Three Months Ended
Sept 30, Jun 30, Sept 30,
2020 2020 2019
Numerator
Net earnings (loss) $ 46.3 $ 51.3 $ (26.0 )
Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock dividends (6.4 )
Basic earnings available to common shareholders $ 39.8 $ 51.3 $ (26.0 )
Effect of dilutive securities:
Add back interest on Convertible Senior Notes Due 2022 $ $ 2.8 $
Diluted earnings available to common shareholders $ 39.8 $ 54.1 $ (26.0 )
Denominator
Weighted average shares (1) 102.8 91.5 66.0
Effect of dilutive securities:
Common stock equivalents 2.4 3.2
0.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022 7.3
Diluted weighted average common shares 105.2 102.0 66.0
Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.39 $ 0.56 $ (0.39 )
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.38 $ 0.53 $ (0.39 )
*ไม่สามารถคำนวณมูลค่าได้เนื่องจากมีการปัดตัวเลข
(1 ) ค่าเฉลี่ยถ่วงน้ำหนักของหุ้นสำหรับสามเดือนที่สิ้นสุดในวันที่ 30 กันยายน 2020 นั้นรวมถึงหุ้นสามัญ 10.7 ล้านที่ออกในเดือนกรกฎาคม 2020 อันเป็นผลมาจากการเสนอขายหลักทรัพย์แก่สาธารณะ
Table 7
Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Calculation
$ Millions
(Unaudited) Three Months Ended
Sept 30, Jun 30, Sept 30,
2020 2020 2019
Numerator
Net earnings on non-GAAP basis $ 100.4 $ 117.8 $ 35.8
Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock dividends (6.4 )
Basic earnings available to common shareholders $ 94.0 $ 117.8 $ 35.8
Effect of dilutive securities:
Add back interest on Convertible Senior Notes Due 2022 $ 3.1 $ 2.8 $ 2.7
Add back Series A preferred stock dividends 6.4
Diluted earnings available to common shareholders $ 103.5 $ 120.6 $ 38.5
Denominator
Weighted average shares (2) 102.8 91.5 66.0
Effect of dilutive securities:
Common stock equivalents 2.4 3.2
0.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022 7.3 7.3 7.3
Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock 10.4
Diluted weighted average common shares 123.0 102.0 73.3
Basic earnings (loss) per common share on non-GAAP basis $ 0.91 $ 1.29 $ 0.54
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share on non-GAAP basis(1) $ 0.84 $ 1.18 $ 0.53
*ไม่สามารถคำนวณมูลค่าได้เนื่องจากมีการปัดตัวเลข
(1 ) กำไรต่อหุ้นสามัญปรับลดบนพื้นฐาน Non-GAAP ของช่วงวันที่ 30 กันยายน 2019 ได้รับการอัปเดตจาก $0.56 เพื่อรวมผลกระทบที่มีต่อผู้ถือหุ้นกรณีที่มีตัวหารมากขึ้นของหุ้นกู้และหุ้นสามัญที่ไม่ด้อยสิทธิ์แปลงสภาพค้างจ่าย 0.25% ที่ครบกำหนดในปี 2022 (“หุ้นกู้และหุ้นสามัญที่ไม่ด้อยสิทธิ์แปลงสภาพ 2022”)
(2 ) ค่าเฉลี่ยถ่วงน้ำหนักของหุ้นสำหรับสามเดือนที่สิ้นสุดในวันที่ 30 กันยายน 2020 นั้นรวมถึงหุ้นสามัญ 10.7 ล้านที่ออกในเดือนกรกฎาคม 2020 อันเป็นผลมาจากการเสนอขายหลักทรัพย์แก่สาธารณะ
(3 ) กำไร Non-GAAP ต่อหุ้นสำหรับสามเดือนที่สิ้นสุดในวันที่ 30 กันยายน 2019 ได้รับการแก้ไขเพื่อรวมผลกระทบจากภาษีจากการปรับทางบัญชี Finisar และเป็นไปตามการนำเสนอของช่วงเวลาปัจจุบัน

ติดต่อ:

Mary Jane Raymond
เหรัญญิกและประธานเจ้าหน้าที่ฝ่ายการเงิน

investor.relations@ii-vi.com
www.ii-vi.com/contact-us

 

